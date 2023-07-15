1 dead, suspect at large after shooting at West Austin apartment complex: APD

A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in West Austin.

Police responded to a shoot stab hotshot call at the Westlake Apartments at 3500 N Capital of Texas Highway at 6:40 a.m. Saturday, July 15.

The caller reported hearing several gunshots at the apartment complex.

Police located a black man in his 40s with obvious signs of trauma lying next to a vehicle on the premises.

Despite lifesaving measures from APD and ATCEMS, the victim was pronounced dead on scene at 6:58 a.m.

CRIME IN AUSTIN

An investigation is ongoing for Austin's 36th homicide this year.

Police say this is an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to the public.

Police do not have a suspect in custody, and are asking the public's help in the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.