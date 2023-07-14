Man pulls handgun out on another man after altercation in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in North Austin.
Police said the attack happened on Friday, May 5, around 8 a.m., in the 9300 block of Northgate Boulevard.
The male victim was standing in a parking lot, waiting for a ride to work when another man approached him. There was a verbal exchange between the two men when the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim.
The suspect was possibly scared away by a passing vehicle, and he walked away crossing West Rundberg Lane.
Detectives believe the suspect may live in the 9300 block of Northgate Boulevard.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, around 30-40 years old, last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants, dark socks, light-colored slides, and a blue skull cap.
Anyone with information or video of the incident may submit a tip anonymously by contacting the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.