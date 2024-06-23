Shots fired call at La Grange trail ride leads to arrest: sheriff

A shots fired call at a La Grange trail ride ended in the arrest of an Elgin man, says the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

On June 23 at around 1 a.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of Munke Road near FM 3233 regarding shots fired at a large gathering following a trail ride by the Capital City Trail-Riders.

One nearby deputy reported hearing five to seven rapid-fire gunshots coming from the party, says FCSO. While deputies responded to his call for backup, multiple witnesses at the scene called 911 and reported the shots and a fight in progress.

Within seconds of the first deputy's arrival, armed security at the event had already detained the shooter and took away his firearm, says FCSO. More deputies arrived and ended the party.

Kavion Joiner (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

25-year-old Kavion Joiner of Elgin was arrested and has been charged with disorderly conduct by way of brandishing and discharging a firearm in public, criminal trespassing with a firearm and failing to depart after receiving notice.

Joiner remains in custody at the Dan R. Beck Justice Center where he is awaiting arraignment, says FCSO.