Silver Alert issued for missing Austin man
AUSTIN, Texas - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old Austin man.
Henry Johnson was last seen on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Auburnhill Street.
He's described as 5'9" tall, about 200 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a black Vietnam hat with a maroon checkered flannel, gray sweatpants and black Sketchers.
He is driving a 2017 Black GMC Yukon SUV with the license plate DV53729.
If you see him, call APD at 512-974-5000.