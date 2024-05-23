Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert issued for missing Austin man

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 23, 2024 6:50am CDT
AUSTIN, Texas - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old Austin man.

Henry Johnson was last seen on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Auburnhill Street.

He's described as 5'9" tall, about 200 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a black Vietnam hat with a maroon checkered flannel, gray sweatpants and black Sketchers.

He is driving a 2017 Black GMC Yukon SUV with the license plate DV53729.

If you see him, call APD at 512-974-5000.