Skeletal remains found along hiking trail in SW Austin: APD

The Austin Police Department (APD) are investigating after human remains were discovered along a hiking trail in Southwest Austin.

APD received a call about a human skull found along Barton Creek Trail's Violet Crown Trailhead along the US 290 service road east of MoPac.

ATCEMS was later called in to confirm the death.

Police have not yet identified the remains.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

