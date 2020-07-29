SMPD: Sunset Acres neighborhood is safe, residents are free to leave their homes

The San Marcos Police Department has said the Sunset Acres neighborhood is safe and that residents are free to leave their homes. Police had asked residents earlier in the day to avoid Parker Drive within the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

No action was needed as the caller's information was inaccurate, according to SMPD.

"Residents are free to leave their homes, and it is safe to return to the area," the City of San Marcos tweeted in part. "SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to a situation which resulted in no action being needed as the caller’s information was inaccurate."

The Twitter account for the CIty of San Marcos had tweeted around 4: 18 p.m. that police were responding to an ongoing situation in the neighborhood.

"If you are in the area, please stay indoors and away from any windows," the City of San Marcos tweeted in part. "We will update with additional information as it occurs."

