Solar eclipse 2024: Celestial event to boost local economy

At Epic Marks in Round Rock, the printers are running at full speed as the path of solar totality inches near.

"This is going to be our eclipse design that we tried to tailor specific to the local area," said Joseph McGranahan, the owner of Epic Marks.

He’s selling a Round Rock-themed total solar eclipse t-shirt.

"Not only did we incorporate Texas, but we incorporated Round Rock and the famous water tower in the background," Marks said.

For McGranahan, the rare total solar eclipse is brightening up business.

"It has brought some good business, and we’ve gotten a lot of new customers who are trying to get stuff pretty quick since we do same-day printing," said McGranahan.

The few minutes of darkness planned for Monday, April 8, could bring a long-lasting boost to the economy.

"We’re happy to take their sales, take dollars, and put them to work in the community," said Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder.

MORE STORIES:

Schroeder said cities along the I-35 corridor are positioned to see thousands of visitors, possibly doubling the area's population.

"I think folks that are coming to the eclipse are probably going to stay, eat and play here, and then maybe head west," said Schroeder.

Hotel rooms in Georgetown are booked out.

"As far as we know, they are full," said Schroeder.

And orders for eclipse-themed merch are rolling in.

"I just got a couple of calls today, so it’s great," said Dineen Parker, owner of Across the Stitch. "It’s working out."

Parker said business is starting to pick up for her key fobs.

"One in Texas orange and one in black, and they have ‘Texas Eclipse April 8, 2024,’" said Parker, describing her key fobs.

No matter what the forecast turns out to be on Monday, one thing is for certain: tourism will bring in some big bucks.

"If you can get people to come to your town and spend money, that’s a win," said Schroeder. "Folks that would not otherwise be exposed to Central Texas or to Georgetown specifically, this is a great way for them to come see what we have here."