Police searching for suspect vehicle involved in deadly South Austin hit-and-run crash

The Austin Police Department (APD) is still asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in October 2022.

Police said on Oct. 19 around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St.

The preliminary investigation showed the pedestrian, 76-year-old Doris Pitsenberger, was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle.

Pitsenberger died on the scene, police said.

RELATED STORY: Daughter remembers mother who died in hit-and-run in Southeast Austin

On Jan. 9, detectives released new information about the suspect vehicle. APD believes the suspect vehicle fits the description of a dark-colored, early 2000s model GMC Yukon SUV or a Sierra pickup truck. The right headlight/signal light may have damage due to the crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Austin police released two stock photos of the vehicle they believed was involved in the deadly hit-and-run.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.