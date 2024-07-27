Caught on camera: Woman kicks car with kids inside during road rage incident

A road rage incident was caught on camera in South Austin.

In the video, a woman can be seen repeatedly kicking a car with several children inside and trying to open the door at a stoplight.

"There is literally no reason ever to act that way," said road rage victim Dakotah Brewer.

In May, Brewer says she was taking her stepchildren to the pool when she pulled up to a stoplight near Interstate 35 South and realized she was in the wrong lane.

"We were on the frontage road, I noticed I was in a straight only and I needed to turn right, so I waited, put my blinker on, waited until there was a free space," Brewer said. "She was on her phone not paying attention, so I merged in, and she proceeded to start honking her horn at me constantly."

Startled by the actions that followed the honking, Brewer said she pulled out her phone and started recording.

"Pulled up, tried to hit my car and then pulled up next to my car and started beating on my passenger seat window with my oldest stepdaughter in the vehicle," said Brewer.

From there, Brewer says, the road rage escalated.

"She proceeded to just like donkey kick my car over and over, beating on the windows, she tried to open the back door where three of my children were," said Brewer.

Brewer said in the process the woman ripped the gas tank cover off and dented the car.

"We turned, and she thought I was following her, I’m assuming, so she busted a [U-turn] and started following us and then as you can see in the video, you will see where she tries to come up behind us, tries to hit my car," said Brewer.

She says the woman finally drove off when she realized Brewer was calling the police.

"You saw that there were children in the car, you saw that there were children in my backseat, and you tried to open the door. What would you have done had you opened that door and seen my children? Would you have ripped my three-year-old twins out of that car seat, then what would have happened?" said Brewer.

Brewer posted the video to TikTok, where it reached over a million views. She says she was able to file an insurance claim with the help of those commenting on the video.

"They have actually named both of the people that were in the vehicle and if they would like to show their side, they are more than welcome, because the passenger was recording," said Brewer.

Brewer says she has filed a police report and is waiting to hear back from the Austin Police Department.