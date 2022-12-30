Man attacks, robs woman at South Congress Bank of America: APD

The Austin Police Department's robbery unit is investigating another jugging that happened earlier this week on South Congress.

The incident happened around noon Dec. 29 at the Bank of America in the 2500 block of South Congress.

According to APD, a man got out of a car and attacked an older woman, causing multiple injuries and stealing a large amount of money from her.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic male and was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, red shirt and black pants.

He was last seen traveling in a dark gray Ford Fusion with tinted windows.

READ MORE

Detectives are investigating leads and are still actively working on this case. There have been approximately 140 reports of robbery and jugging cases as of 2022, says APD.



Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.