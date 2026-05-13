Shelter in place lifted for South Congress area; police still looking for "dangerous and violent suspect"

The Brief Shelter in place lifted for South Congress/St Elmo area APD helping to find a "dangerous and violent suspect" Suspect believed to have left area



A shelter in place has been lifted for the South Congress/St Elmo area, south of Ben White.

Austin police say it is assisting another agency in finding a "dangerous and violent suspect" in the area. However, police now believe the suspect has fled the area.

What they're saying:

APD said initially that the suspect was at large in the area of Willow Springs and Industrial Boulevard, just south of Ben White Boulevard near the St. Elmo Brewing Company.

However, after an "extensive search," police could not find the suspect and say they believe he fled the area.

The suspect is described as a Black male around 34 years old, about 6 feet tall and 210 lbs with a muscular build.

He was last seen wearing a white hat with a red brim and a white shirt.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees the suspect or has any information is urged to call 911.

Police are still warning residents not to approach the suspect.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.