South Korean company 'Soulbrain' has plans to come to Taylor

Another tech company is looking to call Central Texas home, the City of Taylor said.

According to the city, Taylor has reached an agreement with South Korean manufacturing company "Soulbrain" to build a plant in town.

The plant will produce phosphoric acid for the Taylor semiconductor plant.

The city said Soulbrain has agreed to create a minimum of 50 jobs, in addition to local investments and internship programs, and in return the city is offering tax abatements for each phase of construction.

"The City of Taylor is thrilled to welcome Soulbrain TX, LLC, to our community," said

Dwayne Ariola, Mayor of the City of Taylor. "This investment will bolster our local economy, create opportunities for our residents, and add to the growing portfolio of high-tech industries in the City of Taylor. The partnership with Soulbrain highlights our commitment to fostering growth and innovation in Taylor. We look forward to seeing this project's positive impact on our city."