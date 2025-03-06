South Texas migrant family detention center will reopen

article

The Brief A private prison company said it is reopening its immigration detention facility in Dilley, Texas. The facility was used to house migrant families until the Biden administration and was closed in 2024. The company said it has signed a new contract through 2030.



A privately-owned South Texas immigration detention center that once housed migrant families is set to reopen.

What we know:

The South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas has the capacity to hold 2,400 people. It was used to house migrant families before being shut down by President Joe Biden in 2024.

Private prison company CoreCivic announced they'd reached an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the city of Dilley in a release Wednesday.

In a release, CoreCivic called the facility "purpose-built for ICE in 2014 to provide an appropriate setting for a family population." Seeming to indicate the facility would again house detained families.

The backstory:

The facility housed families during the Obama and first Trump administrations before the practice of detaining families was stopped during the Biden presidency.

The facility was managed by CoreCivic from 2014-2024.

What we don't know:

CoreCivic did not say when it expected to resume operations at the facility, but the company's president said they would begin accepting transfer requests from employees at other facilities.

"We are offering our staff the opportunity to transfer to the Dilley Facility and expect many who accept transfer opportunities will be professionals who previously provided services at the facility prior to its closure last year, expediting the activation process," CoreCivic President Patrick Swindle said. "We are also pleased to again work with Target, which has been a fantastic partner since our relationship began in 2014."

The company says it expects to make around $180 million per year from operating the facility.

The contract is through March 2030.