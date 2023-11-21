Man charged with first-degree murder in Southeast Austin shooting

article

A man is facing a felony murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man in an altercation in Southeast Austin.

Police said on Oct. 24, around 5:06 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 11200 block of Mickelson Drive where a caller said someone was seriously injured.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Joshua Steven Rivera suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures, but Rivera died a short time later.

The investigation revealed that Rivera had been invited to the house and there was an altercation between Rivera and 46-year-old Joshua Trezaratti. The altercation escalated into Trezaratti shooting and killing Rivera, says Austin police.

Trezaratti remained on scene and was arrested for first-degree felony murder.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS, or email APD Homicide. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 57th homicide of 2023.