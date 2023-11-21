Northwest Austin resident shoots, kills burglary suspect; APD investigating as homicide

Austin police are investigating a homicide in Northwest Austin.

On October 21 around 11:43 p.m., police got a 911 call from the resident of a home in the 10500 block of Foundation Road, saying he had shot a suspect who had broken into his home.

When police arrived, they found 55-year-old Ricardo Cortez with a gunshot wound. He died a short time later.

Police say that their preliminary investigation revealed that Cortez broke into the house and the bedroom where the resident was located before the resident shot and killed Cortez in self-defense. They say the resident immediately called 911.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 56th homicide of 2023.