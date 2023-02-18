Special Olympics athletes compete in winter games

Special Olympics athletes from all across Texas took home some serious hardware today after competing in the winter games in Austin.

Hundreds of athletes spent Saturday showing off the skills they’ve been working on for months.

"We worked really hard for this competition," said Dan Phillips, who has been a Special Olympics athlete for years, practicing with his teammates on the weekends and getting ready for the big competition days like today.

"I love showing all the audience about what my teammates and I accomplish and what we’re all about," he said.

Phillips competes in track, swimming, and powerlifting. "What I love about those sports is that they help me get faster and stronger," he said.

He’s mastering those sports, but also learning life lessons.

"I learn like in sports the true meaning of sportsmanship, about practicing, learning, having fun, playing a good game and it’s okay even if we don’t get something right the first time, it’s fun that we all work together and that we cheer each other on," he said.

Jose Anderson, the Special Olympics program director for San Antonio, says that’s what it’s all about.

"What drives me is seeing the athletes smile, seeing the parents cheering on their athletes because some of these parents may have never heard their child’s name called in a sporting event such as this," he said.

Special Olympics provides an inclusive culture of sports for people with and without intellectual disabilities.

"We want to afford our athletes the same opportunities that you and I had growing up, but more so we want to make sure they get the whole experience, and they really enjoy themselves and they get to showcase their skills," Anderson said.

Some hit personal records and all received medals.

The athletes will transition soon to summer sports and the summer sport event is in May.