St. Patrick's Day food deals and restaurant specials in US

St. Patrick’s Day is on Thursday, March 17, and restaurants throughout the country are preparing for festive celebrations with special menus and limited-time food items.

If you’re not sure where you want to dine or drink, but know it likely won’t be happening at home, here are 10 chains that have already launched St. Patrick’s Day promotions.

From breakfast and brunch spreads to traditional Irish cuisine like corned beef and fish and chips, you’re sure to find a worthwhile consideration below.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar has two $5 "Saintly Sips" it’s offering for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The first is the Tipsy Leprechaun, a green drink that’s made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, sweet-and-sour lemon-lime soda and gold sugar. The second sip is the Pot O’ Gold Colada, a vibrantly yellow piña colada that’s made with Captain Morgan Rum and a mango mixer.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie, an American gastrobar and restaurant chain, is hosting an "O’riginal St. Paddy’s Celebration" at its 70-plus U.S. locations.

The chain is serving green beer, $3 Jameson Irish Whiskey sidecars, Irish Slammer cocktails and glasses of Guinness beer through March 19. An email sent to FOX Business states that participating locations will have "live music and swag" provided by Guinness.

Bar Louie is also accepting entries into its Ireland vacation giveaway for the entire month of March. Contest hopefuls can enter for a chance to win a trip to Dublin for two on the Bar Louie app. Qualified entrants must download the Bar Louie app and join the Louie Nation rewards program to enter their names.

Bennigan’s

Bennigan’s, an Irish pub-themed restaurant chain, is hosting a month-long celebration in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Guests who visit the chain, which has locations in select cities throughout Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas, will get to order off a special "Blarney Blast" menu in March.

The menu includes a Reuben burger with chopped corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on Rye bread; a beer-battered fish and chips basket served with coleslaw and jalapeño tartar sauce; and an egg roll dish filled with chicken, sweet corn, black beans, fresh herbs and a pineapple sweet pepper cream sauce. The chain’s colorful drink menu includes an Irish Eyes Martini, a Celtic Rita, a Blarney Stone Kiss, Samuel Adams Boston Lager and Cupcake Chardonnay.

During the week of St. Patrick’s Day, Bennigan’s is also serving green beer, corned beef and cabbage and beer cheese soup while supplies last.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s Grill & Bar $5 Margarita of the Month is a drink called the Lucky Jameson. Throughout the month of March, guests can order this alcoholic beverage, which is made from Jameson Irish Whiskey, Lunazul Tequila, triple sec and fresh sour.

Cold Stone Creamery’s Lucky charms Ice Cream

Looking for a St. Patrick’s Day dessert? Cold Stone Creamery has two breakfast-inspired treats that are made with General Mills’ Lucky Charms cereal.

The first is the Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow cone, which is a specially-made Lucky Charms ice cream that’s topped with Lucky Charms Marshmallows, whipped cream and gold glitter — all served in a green waffle cone.

The second ice cream option is the Sprinkled with Charms milkshake, which is a blended cup of Lucky Charms ice cream that’s topped with whipped cream, Lucky Charms Marshmallows and gold glitter — in that order.

Both of the limited-time offerings will be available at participating Cold Stone shops until March 31.

Ess-a-Bagel and Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur

NYC’s famous bagel shop Ess-a-Bagel has partnered with Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur to bring a Baileys x Ess-a-Bagel St. Patrick's Day Brunch Box to life.

The Goldbelly exclusive holiday brunch box can be delivered anywhere in the U.S. and includes 12 green bagels, a half-pound of cream cheese that’s been infused with the flavor of Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur (non-alcoholic), a cream cheese spreader, a pound of Nova lox, a half-pound of cream cheese of your choice, a bag of Lavazza ¡Tierra! Organic Planet coffee and six mini green and white cookies.

Customers have until March 17 to place their orders for the $159.95 box. Free shipping is included.

Del Taco

Del Taco is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a free guacamole offer that Del Yeah! Rewards members can redeem through the Del Taco app on March 17. The offer is valid for two or three additional scoops of Fresh Guac on any item.

Krispy Kreme

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme has launched a collection of St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts that’ll be available through March 17.

The four-piece collection includes a "Lenny Leprechaun" glazed doughnut that features a fondant hat and a leprechaun face made out of icing, a "Luck O’ the Rainbow" glazed doughnut that’s dipped in green icing and sprinkles and topped with a rainbow sugar candy piece, a "St. Patrick’s Shamrock" Kreme-filled doughnut that’s dipped in white icing and topped with shamrock sprinkles and a "St. Patrick’s Sprinkle" glazed doughnut that’s dipped in green icing and topped with green and white sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme is offering free delivery on all doughnut orders until St. Patrick’s Day.

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurants Inc.

McCormick & Schmick's, an American seafood and steaks restaurant chain, is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with a special holiday menu at its more than two-dozen locations.

The chain is serving $6 fish and chips with coleslaw and a Guinness beer; $6 Guinness Mussels made with garlic, shallots, butter, diced Roma tomatoes, grilled bread and a Guinness beer; $6 corned beef sliders with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese; and $6 corned beef and cabbage with mashed potatoes.

McCormick & Schmick's festive bar offerings include a "Black & Blue Beer Blend" made from Blue Moon Draft and Guinness Draught, an Irish Mule, a Nutty Irish Old Fashioned, an Irish coffee, a Razz + Stout and $5 Jameson shots.

Tim Hortons

If you need to start off St. Patrick’s Day with a caffeinated kick, Tim Hortons has a new Irish Cream Cold Brew and Irish Cream Iced Latte that’s available from March to June 5, while supplies last.

