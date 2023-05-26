Man arrested after stabbing on CapMetro bus in South Austin

One person was taken to the hospital and another was taken to jail after a stabbing on a CapMetro bus Thursday night.

Austin police say it happened around 10:46 p.m. at the intersection of South Congress and College Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

47-year-old Jonny Joseph Rojas was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police say, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information is available at this time.

This is the second stabbing on a CapMetro bus in the past two months.

On April 21, a person was stabbed on a bus near North Lamar and West 5th Street.

In that incident, police say they found the suspect a few blocks away and arrested him.