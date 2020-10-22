Stan Standridge named new San Marcos police chief

The City of San Marcos has selected its new Chief of Police.

Stan Standridge was one of two finalists named in September, the other being Chief Robert Brown who leads the Duncanville Police Department. Standridge is subject to City Council confirmation at its Nov. 4 regular meeting, as per the process.

Standridge has served the last eleven years as Chief of Police with the Abilene Police Department and currently serves as the President of the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

“Chief Standridge rose to the top of a very competitive and highly qualified field of applicants,” said City Manager Bert Lumbreras in a release. “It’s clear that our community wants a leader who understands our demographics and is adept at serving every single resident in a cohesive and thoughtful manner. Chief Standridge has the proven ability to be a community leader, and he’s the right person to lead our men and women in blue into the future.”

Following Council confirmation, Chief Standridge will begin his position in San Marcos on November 16.

Standridge has a Master of Public Administration degree from Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He graduated LEMIT’s Leadership Command College in 2009 and the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development (LEEDA) program in 2018.

The city says that Standridge is also the recipient of numerous awards, including 20 Under 40 Business Leader, Executive Leadership Award, I-CAN Hero, and the TPCA’s Innovation Award. He has chaired the State’s Officer Safety Committee and worked with his team to create VINCIBLE--a statewide program that works to reduce police officer line of duty deaths and injuries in Texas–which is used by more than 1,500 police agencies, including the San Marcos Police Department.

