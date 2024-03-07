List: Texans to attend 2024 State of the Union address

Many Texans will be in attendance at the 2024 State of the Union address Thursday night in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden is set to address the nation at 8 p.m. CST March 7.

Below are some of the guests representing Texas at the address:

Jazmin Cazares: Sister of Uvalde school shooting victim

Jazmin Cazares, of Uvalde, will be a guest of First Lady Jill Biden.

Cazares has been advocating for gun violence prevention at the state and national level after her sister Jackie was killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary in May 2022.

Cazares spent her senior year of high school traveling across the country and sharing Jackie’s story. She spoke alongside March for Our Lives leaders at the Texas State Capitol and testified before lawmakers to advocate for tighter background checks and extreme risk protection order laws.

In 2023, Cazares was also honored by the First Lady during the first-ever "Girls Leading Change" celebration at the White House.

Kate Cox: Texas mother denied abortion

Kate Cox, from Dallas, will be a guest of First Lady Jill Biden.

Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two, sued Texas over its abortion ban after doctors told her she had a non-viable pregnancy.

Tests confirmed that the baby she was carrying had a condition called trisomy 18, an extra chromosome that made it likely the baby would die in utero or shortly after birth.

In court filings, Cox said that delivering the baby at full term would endanger any future pregnancies.

She ended up getting an abortion in another state. The Texas Supreme Court denied Cox's request for an abortion after she received the procedure.

Amanda Zurawski: Texas mother denied abortion

Amanda Zurawski will attend the State of the Union as the guest of U.S. Rep and Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.)

Zurawski was one of five Texas women who sued the State of Texas last year after being denied an abortion despite experiencing life-threatening pregnancy complications.

Eighteen weeks into her pregnancy, Zurawski’s water broke, and her doctors told her that she would lose her baby and that she was at risk of a life-threatening infection. Zurawski needed to terminate her pregnancy, but because of Texas’ near-total abortion ban, doctors were barred from taking action, says Rep. Clark's office.

"My doctor could not intervene as long as [the baby’s] heart was beating or until I was sick enough for the ethics board at the hospital to consider my life at risk and commit the standard healthcare I needed at that point to get an abortion," said Zurawski last March while announcing the lawsuit.

Zurawski was forced to wait until her body went into septic shock to receive medical care, says Rep. Clark's office.

Carla Gates: Wife of U.S. Postal Service worker who died in heat

Carla Gates will attend the State of the Union as a guest of U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas).

Gates' husband, Eugene Gates, collapsed while delivering mail in extreme heat in Dallas. The 66-year-old died in June, when heat index values soared above 110 degrees.

An autopsy confirmed excessive heat played a role in Gates' death. It also showed heart disease played a role.

Gates worked for the USPS Lakewood branch in Dallas and worked for the Postal Service for nearly 40 years.

Crockett has pushed for legislation for safer working conditions for USPS workers.

Priscilla Martinez: Wife of rancher allegedly killed by neighbor

Priscilla Martinez from Forney will attend the State of the Union as the guest of U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio).

35-year-old Aaron Martinez was allegedly killed by his neighbor, Trevor McEuen. Court documents say that while in custody, McEuen admitted to deputies that he was the person who shot and killed Martinez.

Martinez was found shot in his truck on May 1, 2023. Family members said he was hit 17 times.

Investigators have not released an official motive in the killing, but Martinez's father, Salvador Martinez, said the two neighbors did not get along.

"Last year, Aaron Martinez was murdered in cold blood by a man who was trying to drive Hispanic families out of North Texas," said Rep. Castro.

Castro says Martinez's murder is proof of growing anti-Latino hate in the country.

Rick Levy: Texas AFL CIO president

Texas AFL-CIO President Rick Levy will be the guest of U.S. Rep. Greg Casar (D-Austin).

Rep. Casar's office says Levy's attendance will mark the first time that the state federation of labor unions has ever been invited to the address.

Levy has served as the Texas AFL-CIO president since 2017. He began working for the state federation in 1990, first as Legal Director and subsequently as General Counsel.

Levy has also been a member of TSEU/CWA 6186 since 1986 and is a member of Ironworkers Local 482, says Rep. Casar's office.

Danny Dominguez: Presidio County Sheriff

Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez will be attending as the guest of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Dominguez has been serving as an elected official for 28 years. Cruz's office says he has been on the front lines of the "largest illegal immigration crisis in our nation's history".

Dominguez also shares a "strong bipartisan interest in ending the chaos and lawlessness that is not only making Texas, but America, less safe," said Cruz's office.

Presidio County sits on the U.S. Mexico border southwest of the Odessa-Midland area and encompasses the city of Marfa and most of Big Bend Ranch State Park.

