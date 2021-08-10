Stevie Nicks drops out of Austin City Limits Music Festival

Stevie Nicks has announced she is canceling her last five performances of 2021, including the Austin City Limits Music Festival, due to COVID-19.

In a tweeted statement, Nicks said that while she is vaccinated against COVID-19, she is still "being extremely cautious" due to the rising number of cases caused by the Delta variant.

"Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer," Nicks said. "I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022."

ACL confirmed the news via Twitter, telling fans to "stay tuned for lineup additions coming soon."

Dozens of Texas hospitals have run out of intensive care unit beds as COVID-19 surges faster than any other time during the pandemic, propelled by the new delta variant, according to the Texas Tribune.

The state is divided into 22 trauma service areas, and half of them reported 10 or fewer available ICU beds on Sunday. As more than 9,400 COVID-19 patients fill the state’s ICUs, which are reserved for the patients who are the sickest or most injured, the trauma service area that includes Laredo reported no available ICU beds, while the area that includes Abilene reported having one.

At least 53 Texas hospitals have no available ICU capacity, according to numbers reported to the federal government during the week ending Aug. 5. In Austin, five hospitals were at or above 90% of their ICU capacity during the same period, with two reporting no available ICU beds.

Austin-Travis County is now in Stage 5 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

