Investigators say a stolen fuel tank was involved in a spill that shut down a highway in Bee Cave last week.

On Wednesday, April 12, an 18-wheeler hit a 500-gallon drum of diesel fuel that was sitting in the roadway on Highway 71.

It shut down the highway for hours during the morning commute.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. But police say it turns out the tank was stolen from a nearby construction site.