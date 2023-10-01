Stolen vehicles reported racing in Manor neighborhood: police

The Manor Police Department says two stolen vehicles were reported racing through a neighborhood early Sunday morning.

On Oct. 1, just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the Stonewater subdivision where a white F-150 and a dark Ford Taurus had been reportedly racing through the neighborhood.

Officers found the two vehicles and determined they had been stolen earlier in the night.

The vehicles have been returned to their owners and Manor police say there is no danger to the public.

Manor police have not said if anyone was arrested or if charges have been filed in connection with the thefts.