Jury duty phone scam prompts warning from WilCo District Clerk

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Williamson County
Jury phone scam in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County District Clerk's Office is warning residents about a phone scam that recently started popping up in the area.

People have been getting calls from someone who claims to be an official or a police officer, accusing scam victims of failing to appear for jury duty.

District clerk Lisa Davis says this is not how the county contacts people who skip jury duty, and you should not send the callers any money.

CRIME IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY

If you do get one of these calls, you can report it to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.