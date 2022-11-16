Stony Point High School lockdown lifted

Stony Point High School was on lockdown this morning after a reported threat, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson.

Watson says someone from a neighboring campus reported seeing a student with what appeared to be a gun walking toward Stony Point. School officials say the student turned out to be part of the color guard and that it was one of the color guard's practice drill rifles.

In a letter to parents, Watson said, in an effort to be completely transparent, he, "wanted to provide these details and assure you that every precaution is in place to protect our students and staff."

Buses en route to the school were rerouted until the lockdown was lifted.

Watson says, "Our students, staff, administrators, and bus drivers did an amazing job in following safety procedures this morning. I also want to thank our community for being vigilant and reporting rumors or suspicious behavior."