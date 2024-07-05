VIDEO: Stray kitten rescued by Austin PD officer

When we think about rescuing kittens, we think of a firefighter grabbing a ladder to help a kitten stuck on a tree.

However, for Austin Police Department Officer Carrillo, he didn't find this stray kitten high above a tree, but instead on the side of a busy road.

On Friday, APD released body camera footage from May 15 that showed Officer Carrillo stopping on the side of a road after noticing a kitten perched on the road's railing. The officer can be seen slowly approaching the kitten and trying to get it to come to him.

"Come on buddy," Officer Carrillo said to the kitten, clicking his tongue. "Kitty, kitty, kitty. Do you wanna come with me? Come on. Kitty, kitty, kitty. It's okay."

A few minutes later, an Amazon driver stopped to help Officer Cariillo. The two men then tried their best to grab the stray kitten, ensuring it didn't fall off.

It only took three minutes for their rescue attempt, as the officer would reach around the railing to grab the kitten.

With the kitten in Officer Carrillo's right hand, the Amazon driver cheered and gave Officer Carrillo a fist bump before leaving.

The kitten, now named Nelson, was adopted by APD civilian employee Kim Clement, and he is now living happily in his forever home.