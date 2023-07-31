Street takeovers: APD responds to multiple incidents throughout Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) responded to several "street takeover" incidents Saturday, July 29.

Police said between the hours of 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., officers responded to several reports of a large group of people driving recklessly throughout Austin.

Below is a list of locations APD responded to:

Officers responded to a disorderly conduct/city ordinance violation involving teenagers doing spin-outs in the parking lot and hanging out of vehicle windows near the intersection of Payton Gin and Ohlen Road. About 40–50 vehicles were in the area and involved in the street takeover. DPS Troopers also responded to the location.

The drivers moved to the intersection of Barton Springs and South Lamar. There, the group continued to drive dangerously. At one point, participants used fireworks during their illegal display. APD officers responded and cleared the area.

The group moved to a parking lot in the 9900 block of South IH 35 SVRD Southbound. APD officers responded and monitored the area to ensure no illegal activity occurred.

APD officers learned several vehicles were gathering at the 8600 block of North Mopac Expressway. Officers responded and monitored the area to ensure no illegal activity occurred.

APD officers responded to a report of multiple drivers gathered in the 400 block of Center Ridge Drive. The officers cleared the area and the group moved to the 600 block of Center Ridge Drive. At this location, officers encountered 21 vehicles racing in the parking lot. Officers cleared the area and continued to monitor the situation.

"The Austin Police Department is committed to ending this type of disorderly conduct. Lawbreaking in this manner will result in enforcement and arrest. Our community's safety is our number one priority," APD said in a statement.

Anyone with any information should submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.