Texas Longhorns to play in Allstate Sugar Bowl against Washington
NEW ORLEANS - The college football season is not over for Texas.
The No. 3 Longhorns are set to play the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the Allstate Sugar Bowl as part of the College Football Playoffs. The game is scheduled for Jan. 1 at 7:45 p.m.
The Huskies previously beat the Longhorns 27-20 in last year's Alamo Bowl.
The other semifinal game will be between No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl.
This news came one day after the Longhorns won their fourth and final Big 12 Championship. The team defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 at AT&T Stadium.