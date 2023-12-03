Texas Longhorns to play in Allstate Sugar Bowl against Washington

The college football season is not over for Texas.

The No. 3 Longhorns are set to play the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the Allstate Sugar Bowl as part of the College Football Playoffs. The game is scheduled for Jan. 1 at 7:45 p.m.

The Huskies previously beat the Longhorns 27-20 in last year's Alamo Bowl.

The other semifinal game will be between No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

This news came one day after the Longhorns won their fourth and final Big 12 Championship. The team defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 at AT&T Stadium.