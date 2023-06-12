City of Austin to host summer emergency preparedness pop-ups

City of Austin departments are coming together to help residents with summer emergency preparedness, efficiency and sustainability.

Austin Energy, Austin Water, Austin Resource Recovery and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be on site at city utility customer service centers offering information and demonstrations.

Residents will also be able to pick up a solar power bank, low-flow shower heads, faucet aerators, BPI-certified compostable bags, reusable produce bags, recycle-themed reusable shopping and tote bags at three locations:

Tuesday June 13: UCSC — North at 8716 Research Blvd., Suite 115

Wednesday, June 14: UCSC — East at the Rosewood-Zaragosa Center, 2800 Webberville Road

Thursday, June 15: UCSC — South at 1901 W. William Cannon Drive, Suite 100

READ MORE: Austin announces cooling centers as temperatures reach triple digits

Items will be available from 8 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.