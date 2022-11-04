Super Bowl: Ultra-luxurious homes available for rent during the week of the Big Game

The Super Bowl will attract an A-List crowd to Arizona, anyone from celebrities to CEOs. Many of those people are willing to pay a pretty penny for the best of the best during their stay in Arizona.

For lodging options, there are the typical sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, but for those who really want to up the game, there is a site called holidayrental.com that covers everything a person would want and need.

All that, of course, comes at a price.

Home near Camelback Mountain comes loaded with options

One of the houses available for rent during the time the Super Bowl is in town looks like a place Oprah might stay.

The building, nestled next to the Camelback Mountain, is so nice, that it is actually called a villa.

"It’s designed for elite traveler celebrities and people who enjoy the finer things in life," said Christine Owens with holidayrental.com.

The 7,300 square foot villa features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, and sleeps 13 people. It also comes with things like fire pits, a pool, putting greens, and a pickleball court.

"You can go out and enjoy the Super Bowl and [WM Phoenix Open] events, and then have this beautiful, private oasis to come back to, and relax and get away from all the crowds," said Owens.

The package available for the villa also comes with eight Super Bowl tickets, eight tickets to the WM Phoenix Open, and tickets to the Birds Nest. Also provided area week-long transportation, a private chef, spa treatments, and a 24-hour concierge service.

"There's really a ton to do in the area and close to everything, but still, very secluded in an exclusive luxury neighborhood," said Owens.

Sounds great! How much does it cost?

The villa, for Super Bowl week, costs $375,000.

There are other properties up for grabs on the holidayrental.com site.

