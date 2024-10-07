Supreme Court declines White House's appeal in Texas emergency abortion case

The brief SCOTUS chose not to hear arguments in a case involving Texas' abortion law. The White House tried to appeal, but was denied by the SCOTUS. In Texas, doctors have a right to perform an abortion under critical circumstances.



The Supreme Court ruled on abortion requirements in the state of Texas.

SCOTUS chose not to hear arguments in a case involving Texas' abortion law on Monday and denied an appeal from the White House.

"What happened today is the Supreme Court declined to upset or even hear the federal government's challenge to Texas' case," said David Donatti, Senior Staff Attorney of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Biden Administration wants to throw out a lower court order because it believes the Texas state law conflicts with federal emergency care law.

"Texas law clearly says that if a woman's life is in danger or even if a major bodily function is being jeopardized, doctors can act immediately," said Dr. John Seago, President of Texas Right to Life.

The Supreme Court ruled that, unlike Idaho, Texas' legislation allows for an exception regarding a pregnant woman's health. Thus, there is no contradiction.

"A physician who guesses wrong whether an abortion treatment fits within the state's very narrow exception can be liable for up to 99 years in prison," said Donatti.

"The Biden Administration started this by threatening hospitals, saying that they have to follow an additional set of standards for medical emergencies, and that is very confusing," said Dr. Seago.

MORE STORIES:

The order, which will stay in place, states that hospitals cannot be required to provide pregnancy terminations that would violate Texas law.

"Unfortunately, the progress of this case in court means that we continue to lack that fundamental clarity on what's allowed and what's not allowed in Texas," said Donatti.

The lower court ruled the White House was overstepping its authority. On Monday, the Supreme Court upheld that decision.

"Texas law is very clear about this, but now we have to figure out how we educate those doctors and just make sure that they're as clear as the law actually is," said Dr. Seago.

Doctors have a right to perform an abortion in Texas under critical circumstances.

The nation's highest court ruled that our state's law is clear and sided with Texas over the White House.