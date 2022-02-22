Sushi pop-up Sushi|Bar ATX here to stay in East Austin

It started out as a sushi pop-up but Sushi|Bar ATX is here to stay in East Austin.

Sushi|Bar ATX is located within Bento Picnic at 2600 East Cesar Chavez Street. The omakase, speakeasy serves 17 courses to only 10 guests in each seating.

The experience has many people waiting to go get a chance to try it out. In fact, at one point there were reportedly tens of thousands of people waiting for a spot.

Reservations are now released at noon on the 1st of every month at sushibartax.com.

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum got a look at what all the hype is about and got details about the food and cocktails.

