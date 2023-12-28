Kyle man arrested for murder in Riverside

Austin police have arrested a man after a body with gunshot wounds was discovered in a parking lot in Riverside.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19 at approximately 9:04 a.m., the Hays County Sheriff's Office responded to a family disturbance in Kyle.

During their investigation, they learned that David Urias Mejia-Villagran, one of the individuals involved in the call, may have killed a person at 2005 Willow Creek Drive in Riverside.

APD officers responded to the address at the South Shore apartments.

Officers found a man, Jorge Ordonez-Perez, in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

After initial investigation, police learned that Villagran shot Perez during a disturbance related to a romantic relationship Perez had with Villagran's wife.

David Urias Nejia-Villagran mug shot. (Austin Police Department)

Villagran was arrested and is charged with first degree felony murder.

Anyone with any information about this case should contact APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS. You may also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.org.

This is Austin's 72nd homicide of 2023.