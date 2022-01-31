Suspect in San Marcos fatal hit-and-run arrested for second-degree felony

The suspect of a fatal hit-and-run in San Marcos earlier this month has been arrested.

On Jan. 3, a box truck collided with 18-year-old Texas State student and Houston resident Iliana Velez's Mazda on northbound I-35 near Wonder World Drive around 2:15 a.m.

The collision caused Velez's vehicle to flip, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The box truck driver fled the scene in his vehicle.

Since the crash, San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) has been investigating it as an accident involving death, a felony level offense.

Collision investigators with SMPD identified 28-year-old Jordan Michael Sannicola, of Hondo, as the suspect in the crash that resulted in Velez's death.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office arrested Sannicola on Jan. 29.

According to SMPD, Sannicola is a contract worker for North Carolina based trucking company. He was seen on Amazon surveillance video arriving at the company's Kyle Distribution Facility approximately 15 minutes after the collision.

The box truck he was driving when he arrived at the facility matched surveillance photos released by SMPD earlier this month.

Courtesy: San Marcos Police Department

"After asking the public for help with identifying the suspect, our department received several tips to contact Amazon," said San Marcos Police Sergeant Sam Myers. "Our investigators were able to positively match the truck as it pulled into the Kyle location. We greatly appreciate the public's help with this investigation, which led us to ultimately identifying the suspect."

SMPD was able to obtain a warrant for Sannicola's arrest for Accident Involving Death, a second-degree felony, and he was taken into custody without incident.

When he was arrested, Sannicola had outstanding felony warrants from Kendall County for one count of Evading Arrest in a Vehicle and two counts of Abandoning/Endangering a Child.

Sannicola remains in the Kendall County Jail on a $185,000 bond.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Suspect from Hays County Most Wanted List arrested in San Marcos

San Marcos police officers will not face charges for fatal shooting

New details released in search for missing Texas State student

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter