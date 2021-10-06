Suspect wanted for deadly shooting at Austin gas station arrested

The suspect wanted for a deadly shooting at a North Austin gas station in September has been arrested. Charles Michael Deshawn Walker, 17, was arrested at a motel in Corpus Christi on Monday, October 4.

Walker was taken into custody on a first-degree murder warrant issued by homicide detectives in Austin. He reportedly shot and killed 22-year-old David Bryan Herrera on Thursday, September 9.

Walker is currently being held in the Nueces County Jail on a $150,000 dollar bond.

According to police, officers were called to the gas station in the 7700 block of Cameron Road around 5:25 p.m. on September 9 for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Herrera in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, Herrera succumbed to his injuries.

During the course of their investigation, detectives spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video. Police determined Herrera made a comment to the Black female driver of a Silver Acura SUV as she was leaving the store.

Walker was reportedly sitting in the front passenger seat of the Acura as the female was walking back to the car. Walker can be seen exiting the vehicle with a gun and shooting several times at the decedent, according to police.

Both the female and Walker got back into the SUV and left the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

