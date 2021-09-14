APD identifies male victim in Northeast Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting at a Northeast Austin gas station earlier this month.

APD reports that Austin 911 received a shots fired call at the station at 7701 Cameron Road just before 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9. APD and ATCEMS responded to the scene and found a man, later identified as 22-year-old David Bryan Herrera, with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Despite live-saving measures, Herrera succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses and video evidence, Herrera made a comment to the Black female driver of a Silver Acura SUV as she was leaving the store. There was a Black male sitting in the front passenger seat of the Acura as the female was walking back to the car.

The Black male can be seen exiting the vehicle with a gun and shooting several times at Herrera. Both the female and the passenger got back into the SUV and left the scene. Witnesses have reportedly told police that the driver and passenger are from the San Antonio area.

An autopsy was conducted which ruled the cause of death as gunshot wounds and the manner as homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

APD says that this is Austin's 58th homicide of 2021.

