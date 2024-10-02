Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in drug bust in Cedar Park

The brief A 38-year-old man was arrested in a drug bust in Cedar Park. Deputies said crack and fentanyl were seized from his home.



Williamson County deputies arrested a suspected fentanyl dealer in a drug bust.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to a home on Bagdad Road in Cedar Park.

Inside the home, deputies found and seized over 19 grams of crack and nearly nine grams of fentanyl.

Demarcus Tennison, 38, was arrested and charged with the manufacture and delivery of fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Deputies said Tennison has an extensive criminal history that includes 29 previous drug offenses.