Suspects in stolen vehicle arrested, Mustang Ridge police say

The Brief Mustang Ridge police arrested two suspects they say were in a stolen car on Friday. The vehicle was reportedly stolen from Austin in April. A woman and man in the vehicle were arrested.



Stolen vehicle arrest

What we know:

Mustang Ridge police say officers spotted an older Chevrolet Impala on FM 1625, near FM 1327 just after 11 a.m.

A license plate reader alerted officers that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Austin in April.

Officers stopped the vehicle and detained three people inside.

The female driver was arrested and charged with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A male passenger was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspects have not been released.