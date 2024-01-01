Suspicious death under investigation in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A suspicious death investigation is currently underway in Round Rock.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says there is a large law enforcement presence in the 8000 block of Arezzo Drive, near Kerley Elementary School.
WCSO says there is no immediate threat to the public, but the public is asked to please avoid the area.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.