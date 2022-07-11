Austin police responding to SWAT situation on North Plaza

Police are responding to a SWAT situation in North Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, the SWAT call-out is happening in the 9200 block of North Plaza. That is near East Rundberg Lane.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

APD is planning on providing an update to the public around 11:45 a.m. FOX 7 Austin will carry a live stream of the press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates