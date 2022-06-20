SWAT situation in East Austin cleared, suspect still at large

The Austin Police Department (APD) responded to a SWAT situation in East Austin Monday afternoon.

According to police, the SWAT team was called out at the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive. The call, regarding a shooting, reportedly came in at 11:03 a.m.

Medics found one person with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled into an area nearby, so the SWAT team was called in to assist. The SWAT team searched the area for the suspect but was unable to locate them, according to police.

SWAT has since cleared the area.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

