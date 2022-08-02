Swimming at Blue Hole in Wimberley suspended due to bacteria, visibility

article

Officials say that Blue Hole in Wimberley has been closed to swimming due to unsafe conditions.

Swimming will be suspended beginning August 1 and last until August 15 and officials say if bacteria and visibility conditions remain the same then swimming will be suspended for another two weeks.

Officials add that they are unable to predict if Blue Hole will open again for the 2022 season.

Staff will be issuing 100% refunds for all swimming reservations during the August 1-15 period. Individuals that have privately reserved the swimming area during this time will also receive a 100% refund. All refunds will be automatic and will take 5 to 10 business days to process.

Blue Hole Nature Camp will continue operations as normal but will not visit the swimming area.

All other recreational amenities at Blue Hole will remain open including hiking and biking trails, playgrounds, and sports fields.