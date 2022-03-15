SXSW 2022: C4 Energy takes over 6th and Trinity in downtown Austin

C4 Energy has brought its high energy to 6th and Trinity for a video activation for SXSW. The C4 Energy Ignite Your Fire Experience is a never-before-seen, fully immersive activation where people can stop onto a big stage and get captured by a mobile 360-degree camera rig.

The rig is connected to a massive 20x30 foot LED screen which can be suspended 20 feet in the air, like jumbotron level.

The 6th Street Takeover activation has been a popular stop for those attending SXSW including actor Chace Crawford who was in town to promote the upcoming season of Prime Video's "The Boys".

Actor Chace Crawford spotted powering up at the C4 Energy Ignite Your Fire Experience during the brand’s SXSW 6th Street Takeover as the Official Energy Drink partner in Austin, TX on March 12, 2022. (Joseph Baura for C4 Energy)

Austin-based C4 Energy is the official energy drink partner of SXSW. The company also has a Fuel Your Fire Experience at 6th & Sabine which has an open-walled 30' truck featuring a bespoke video engagement where people can create their own sharable C4 Energy/SXSW hype reel.

The SXSW Outdoor Stage is where the C4 Energy Mobile Experience is located. People can step foot into a state-of-the-art, fully immersive, LED-laden wonderland featuring an optical illusion experience. More information can be found here.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Everything Everywhere All At Once, starring Michelle Yeoh, premieres at SXSW

Drones form giant QR code to promote 'Halo 'over Austin for SXSW

SXSW: Blockchain Creative Labs hosts discussion on new FOX comedy series, 'Welcome to Flatch'

Prime Video brings 'Superheroes & Superstars Experience' to SXSW 2022

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter