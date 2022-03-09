SXSW 2022: How to get around Austin

South by Southwest (SXSW) is returning to Austin in person for the first time since 2019, expected to draw thousands to the city center.

"Choose not to drive if possible to downtown," said Austin Transportation Department director Robert Spillar in a press conference on Monday.

For those attending the festival, there are a few options aside from driving.

CapMetro is expanding its rail service from March 11 - March 19. Options include a Late-Night Night Owl service that will run in downtown until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

SXSW also offers its own shuttle service free of charge. The shuttle will run from the Austin Convention Center to most event venues.

Partial and full road closures will affect much of the downtown area. Full road closures will be in effect daily from the afternoon through the night.

For a map of public parking options, click here.

