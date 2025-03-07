SXSW 2025 is officially underway in downtown Austin

The Brief SXSW 2025 kicked off Friday, March 7 There are several pop-ups bringing thousands of people to downtown Austin Film and TV premieres start Friday night



SXSW is officially underway.

Film and TV premieres start Friday night, featuring movie stars like Blake Lively and Seth Rogen.

But there are also quite a few pop-ups bringing thousands to downtown Austin.

SXSW 2025 activities

What they're saying:

Crowds, long lines, films, and events mark the start of the South by Southwest festival in Austin.

Mega celebrities are set to grace the red carpet at the Paramount Theater for upcoming TV shows and movies.

On the agenda for day one is Blake Lively making an appearance for the premiere of the movie 'Another Simple Favor' and Seth Rogan for the premiere of the TV show 'The Studio.'

SXSW brings in aspiring actors and filmmakers from across the country.

"We also have a film that we're presenting at Gold House's Filmmmaker Spotlight, which is going to be on March 12th this Wednesday," says Swanson.

"The film is called ‘Bloom.' Like you said, March 12th, which is Wednesday, will be on a stage a little bit like a Ted Talk-style 10-minute pitch," says SXSW attendee Dane Clark II.

Attendees are able to participate in a wide range of events each year.

The "Dubai: Museum of Future" offers interactive exhibits that give an inside look at the city.

Rivian gives event-goers an electric vehicle joyride.

Companies are also passing out free items, allowing festival-goers to sample their products.

Local perspective:

It’s the first time for some attendees and an annual event for others.

"This is my 10th, but minus 2020 that never happened," says SXSW attendee Sarah Sepanek.

"I haven't been to South by Southwest, and this is also my first time in Austin," says SXSW attendee Cole Swanson.

"There's a million different things, you know, movie premieres and all kinds of weird little pop-ups. Like one year, I went to a fake Breaking Bad restaurant and then on Sunday, I went to a party with free pickles," says Sepanek.

"This is where all our culture, tech, music, comedy, it all kind of converge in Austin," says Swanson.