Taco Museum ticket buyers in Austin, San Antonio are fighting for refunds

The Brief The Taco Museum sold tickets to events in San Antonio, Austin, and Fort Worth All the events were either canceled or postponed at the last minute, and people said they did not get a refund People that were affected are trying to take legal action against the event



An event that was supposed to be held in three Texas cities sold tickets to tons of people.

Now, people's money has disappeared, just like the Taco Museum's website.

The backstory:

The Taco Museum sold tickets to events in San Antonio, Austin, and Fort Worth.

"We sprung for the VIP package," said Jackson Cusack, who lives in San Antonio. "It was $50 each, between me and my wife was a hundred bucks."

All the events were either canceled or postponed at the last minute, and people said they did not get a refund.

"I was trying to figure out something to do for my wife's birthday," said Cusack. "I saw the pop-up ad, and I was like, oh, this is perfect."

Cusack got an email the night before the event stating that it was postponed due to the weather.

"I think the exact quote was, this isn't good weather to eat tacos, and it's an outdoor event, and we'll have to wait, and then the 22nd came, and it was fine," said Cusack.

Another person who planned on going to the Austin event on February 15 got an email the day of the event stating that it was postponed because the venue could not accommodate the number of attendees and that it would be moved, but they never provided a location.

She replied asking for a refund but still has not gotten a response. It was rescheduled for March 8 but was canceled the day before.

Dig deeper:

In San Antonio, the venue address was the River North Icehouse, but the owners say they knew nothing about the Taco Museum and thought maybe people were mistaken.

"I believe February 22 was the day that they were alleging that it was going to take place," said Seth Klein, one of the owners of the River North Icehouse. "As it got closer to that day, we started getting more and more voicemails left in regard to the event."

Klein said they even had customers come in person to ask them about it.

"The website looked really good. I'm not going to lie, it looked like a real website," said Klein.

"Basically, every link on their contact page is broken. There was no way to contact them at that point; we knew it was a scam."

The Taco Museum web page no longer exists.

"A lot of people seemed very interested in the idea for this," said Cusack. "I mean, we all love tacos here, like, it would have been perfect."

Taco-lovers were disappointed when they got there. As a new bar, River North Icehouse is worried about its reputation.

"I've offered, when they come back to the bar, 25% off their full bar tab, the next time they come for their inconvenience, which is a bummer," said Klein. "It makes us look bad."

Klein said he understands why people may have been tricked by it. He could at least deter a few people from buying tickets because they called to make sure it was legitimate beforehand.

"I know there was some news outlets in San Antonio that covered it and promoted it, so I don't think that helped our cause very much," said Klein.

What's next:

A subreddit page is dedicated to people affected by it trying to come together and find a way to take legal action. They sent a letter to AG Ken Paxton's Office, hoping to find out who is behind the Taco Museum.

FOX 7 contacted the email address that sent the cancelation notices to everyone who bought tickets, but they never responded to us.