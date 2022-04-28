Tacodeli opens first South Austin location in Circle C

Tacodeli has opened its first South Austin location in Circle C. It's holding a grand opening celebration on April 28 featuring a variety of activities including a community market, live music, and more.

A free workout session at 7 a.m. started the grand opening celebrations which will continue all day. During lunch hours there will be a community market with interactive booths highlighting Tacodeli’s vendors like Vital Farms, Texas Coffee Traders, and Raw Paw Screen Printing. There will be an Instagrammable photo booth and special giveaways going on all day and the evening will wrap up with two separate live music performances.

The new spot features interior design by Lilianne Steckel, who has worked on projects across Austin including at Austin Eastciders and Austin Bouldering Project. It draws inspiration from the taquerias of Mexico City, Tacodeli founder Roberto Espinosa's birthplace and childhood home.

The Circle C location is the restaurant chain's seventh Austin store and it is located at 5701 W. Slaughter Lane Suite B-150 and will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Along with tacos and dinner plates, Tacodeli also has a cocktail program, with items like the Señorita Horchata Swirl, which is a classic frozen margarita swirled with their house-made horchata. The Tacodeli Circle C will also have select beers on draft, which is the first and only Tacodeli location to offer this.