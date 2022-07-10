Historic Taylor home belonging to civil rights advocate, physician destroyed by fire

A historic home in Taylor that belonged to a humanitarian physician, Dr. James Lee Dickey, has been destroyed by a fire.

Taylor Fire Department responded to a call referencing a structure fire in the 500 block of Burkett St. around 3:32 a.m. on Sunday, July 10. TFD says the building was engulfed in flames upon the department's arrival to the scene.

Fire crews from Round Rock, Coupland, Thrall, Avery Pickett and the Hutto Emergency Services District assisted Taylor Fire Department in attempting to contain the fire. Despite the attempt, the building burned to the ground, officials say.

Firefighters were able to distinguish the fire around 4:45 a.m., along with a small grass fire that started as a result of the structure fire.

The State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to assist with the investigation of the incident and found no evidence that accelerants were used. Taylor police is not considering this incident to be suspicious. Officials are continuing to investigate.

Dr. James Lee Dickey, the former owner of the building, was the only African-American doctor in the city when he settled in Taylor. Dickey also served in World War I. Some of his accomplishments include improving local water supply, heading a community effort against an outbreak of typhoid fever in the early 1930s, working for passage of school bonds and improvements, and leading efforts for local recreational facilities and federal housing.

Dickey founded the Taylor Negro Chamber of Commerce and also served as a trustee of Tillotson College. The legacy of Dr. James Lee Dickey as a physician, humanitarian and civil rights advocate leaves a historic mark on the City of Taylor. His house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.

"It is heartbreaking to lose this important part of Taylor history. But Dr. Dickey’s legacy was far more than the physical structure of his former residence. The City of Taylor and the community at large will continue to pursue opportunities to honor his memory and further his life’s work of being a champion for health, wellness, education, and civil rights," City of Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell said. "I would like to extend my gratitude to the firefighters at the Taylor Fire Department and our neighboring communities for their work in extinguishing the flames and keeping the fire from spreading. I also want to acknowledge the Taylor Police Department, which we will continue to support throughout the investigation."