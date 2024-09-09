Taylor pedestrian killed in crash

The brief A 66-year-old pedestrian was killed in a crash in Taylor. Taylor police said, at this time, there are no charges pending for the driver



A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Taylor early Monday morning, police said.

Taylor police said on Monday, Sept. 9, around 6:11 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 3700 block of N Main St.

A 2014 Dodge, driven by 19-year-old Jesus Huicochea, was driving when he hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

Police identified the pedestrian as 66-year-old Gary Krause. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

At this time, there are no charges pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.