Taylor pedestrian killed in crash
TAYLOR, Texas - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Taylor early Monday morning, police said.
Taylor police said on Monday, Sept. 9, around 6:11 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 3700 block of N Main St.
A 2014 Dodge, driven by 19-year-old Jesus Huicochea, was driving when he hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road.
Police identified the pedestrian as 66-year-old Gary Krause. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
At this time, there are no charges pending.
This is an ongoing investigation.