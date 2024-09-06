Expand / Collapse search

American flag memorial in Round Rock honor lives lost on 9/11, in combat since

By Katie Pratt
Published  September 6, 2024 10:32pm CDT
September 11
9/11 flag memorial in Round Rock

A sea of American flags at Yonders Point represents the lives lost on September 11 and in combat since.

ROUND ROCK, Texas - In Williamson County, flags were placed at Yonders Point in Old Settlers Park in Round Rock ahead of September 11th

Four thousand American flags can be seen in the Flag Plaza to represent those who gave their lives for our freedom. 

Angela Withrow is a volunteer who helped set up the memorial. 

"It's not just a flag," said Angela Withrow. "It's not just, you know, a day. It's remembering that there were people that wore those shoes, and they fought for our country, and they gave their life." 

Bobby Withrow founded the Texas Fallen Project Inc. 

"We started out putting a flag for each of the fallen from 9/11; 2,978 people, and then there's roughly been about 800 Texans lost in combat, so we came up with a rounded number of 4,000 flags," said Bobby Withrow. 

Bobby has been doing this memorial for the past few years to pay tribute to our fallen service members. 

Debbie Sullivan stopped by to see the flags with her husband and grandson. 

"We have kids now that are born after this all happened and don't even know what happened to our country," said Sullivan. "It was such a somber day, and to memorialize it like this is beautiful."

The display serves as a visual reminder of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. 

"If we forget it, we're doomed to repeat it," said Bobby. "We want to remember. We want to prevent things like this happening again." 

Everyone is invited to see the memorial at Yonders Point, which will remain open through 9/11. 